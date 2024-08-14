News
Document signed with Russia on implementation of border control on Armenia’s Goris-Kapan motorway?
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia has responded to Sputnik Armenia's inquiry as to whether a document was signed with Russia on carrying out border control on the Goris-Kapan motorway of Armenia after the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020.

The Armenian MFA confirmed the existence of such a document.

"We inform that a document of this nature was signed between the ministers of defense of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation," said the MFA of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
