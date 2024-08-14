Document signed with Russia on implementation of border control on Armenia’s Goris-Kapan motorway?

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia has responded to Sputnik Armenia's inquiry as to whether a document was signed with Russia on carrying out border control on the Goris-Kapan motorway of Armenia after the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020.
The Armenian MFA confirmed the existence of such a document.
"We inform that a document of this nature was signed between the ministers of defense of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation," said the MFA of Armenia.