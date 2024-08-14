Newspaper: Armenia ambassador to Ukraine working illegally for 2 months now

Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes as follows, in particular: More than two months have passed since the term of office of the ambassador of Armenia to Ukraine, Vladimir Karapetyan, has expired.
Karapetyan was appointed the RA Ambassador to Ukraine on June 1, 2021. Moreover, it was clearly stated in the official decree: for three years, which means that his powers [in this capacity] have ceased for more than two months.
However, the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not issued a new decree either on his recall or extension of his term of office; the RA President has not signed a new decree [in this regard].
It turns out our ambassador to Ukraine is working on an illegal basis, without an appropriate legal basis. We asked [Armenian] MFA spokesperson Ani Badalyan whether Karapetyan's term of office [in this capacity] has been extended; the spokesperson promised to answer—"as soon as there is an answer."