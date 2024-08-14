News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
August 18
USD
388.12
EUR
426.7
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
August 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.12
EUR
426.7
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
Russia MFA spox: Moscow hopes UN request for access to Kursk Region is not performance
Russia MFA spox: Moscow hopes UN request for access to Kursk Region is not performance
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Moscow hopes that the request by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for access to Russia's Kursk Region is not a performance. Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated this on the air of her  program on Sputnik radio.

"I would very much like to hope that what they have announced is not a performance, or some kind of desire to remove responsibility from them. I would very much like to hope that this is some way of awakening," said Zakharova.

Earlier, the OHCHR had requested to enter Russia's Kursk Region in order to inspect human rights violations by the Ukrainian military there, the Russian media reported.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CSTO indicates how it will respond to Ukraine army incursion into Russia's Kursk Region
Also, the military alliance reminded that the question of providing military aid can arise only in case of an official request from a member country...
 Wall Street Journal: Zelenskyy approved plan to disrupt Nord Stream, but later canceled at US request
The newspaper published an investigation into how Ukraine was planning to sabotage this pipeline carrying Russian natural gas under the Baltic Sea to Germany…
 Ukraine opens military commandant's office in territory it controls in Russia’s Kursk Region
“To maintain law and order and to ensure the priority needs of the population in the controlled areas," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine...
 More than 720 people evacuated in Russia’s Kursk Region in one day
A total of 177 temporary accommodation centers have been set up in 14 regions, added the Ministry of Emergency Situations...
 No tire tracks, UAV fragments found in burning reactor of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, IAEA experts say
"The team has not been able to draw definitive conclusions (on the cause of fire) on the basis of the findings and observations so far," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement…
 Putin: Ukraine attempting to improve its negotiating position with its actions in Russia’s Kursk Region
"The situation in the region shows why the Kiev regime rejected the peace proposals of Moscow and mediators,” added the Russian president…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos