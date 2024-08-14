Russia MFA spox: Moscow hopes UN request for access to Kursk Region is not performance

Moscow hopes that the request by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for access to Russia's Kursk Region is not a performance. Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated this on the air of her program on Sputnik radio.

"I would very much like to hope that what they have announced is not a performance, or some kind of desire to remove responsibility from them. I would very much like to hope that this is some way of awakening," said Zakharova.

Earlier, the OHCHR had requested to enter Russia's Kursk Region in order to inspect human rights violations by the Ukrainian military there, the Russian media reported.