Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan has destroyed Mokhrenes village of Karabakh
Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan has destroyed Mokhrenes village of Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Gegham Stepanyan, the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), posted several satellite photos on X.

These photos show that most of the houses, school, kindergarten, and some other buildings in Mokhrenes village of Hadrut Region of Artsakh have been destroyed by Azerbaijan.

The Saint Sargis Church of Mokhrenes was completely destroyed by October 2022.

"The cultural genocide in Artsakh by Azerbaijan continues with the silent complicity of the international community," added the Artsakh ombudsman.
