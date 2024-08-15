News
Azerbaijan Air Force conducts military exercises
Under the training plan for 2024, the helicopter units of the Azerbaijani Air Force are conducting training flights, the Azerbaijani media reported, citing the country's Ministry of Defense.

After briefing the personnel on their tasks and safety regulations, a health check was conducted for the military pilots.

According to the training flight plan, helicopters from base airfields performed takeoffs and landings, aerial reconnaissance, and other activities along specified routes during both daytime and nighttime.
