Ucom Successfully Concludes uGeneration Summer Internship Program

Ucom has successfully concluded the first batch of its uGeneration Summer Internship Program.

This initiative provides students with the opportunity to take their first steps in their careers, develop practical skills, and network with leading professionals in the field.

From over 200 applicants, 20 participants were selected for the program’s first stage. These students participated in courses designed to enhance their professional skills and interned at the company's sales and service offices or in the call center.

13 of the participants who successfully completed the program, received job offers from Ucom, with flexible schedules that allow them to balance work with their studies.

"It's always rewarding to see young and enthusiastic faces in our company. I hope this project has helped our participants acquire and develop valuable professional skills. I am confident they will contribute to providing the best services to our clients with fresh ideas and new approaches," said General Director of Ucom, Ralph Yirikian.

"The program was enriching in both scope and format. I am glad I participated and took advantage of this initiative. I hope to connect my future with Ucom and continue working with such a great team. We were welcomed with kindness, love, and respect, and we were supported every step of the way," said Tatevik Ghukasyan, a program participant.

Note that the recruitment of uGeneration’s second batch will start soon.