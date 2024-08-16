Newspaper: Is Armenia ready to accept Azerbaijan's preconditions? MFA ‘did not respond’

Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes as follows, in part: The RA MFA (i.e. the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) has repeatedly stated that Armenia is ready to clarify and sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan within a month.

Zhoghovurd daily sent a written request to RA MFA, in which we asked to present what phase the peace treaty negotiations are at, whether or not a dialogue is going on at the moment.

Acting Head of Information and Diplomatic Department of the RA MFA, Inna Torgomyan, responded to the written question of Zhoghovurd daily: "In response to your inquiry, we inform that the public is regularly informed about the peace treaty and the negotiations and process around it through official messages."

In other words, the foreign policy inspectorate [of Armenia] did not answer anything regarding the mentioned question.

Let's remind that Azerbaijan has officially announced that it has put forward two preconditions [for the signing of the aforesaid peace treaty]: dissolution of the OSCE [Minsk Group] co-chairmanship, and amendment of the RA Constitution.

Zhoghovurd daily had asked also what the RA's position is on this topic, whether Armenia is ready to accept Azerbaijan's preconditions, and apart from these preconditions, whether or not Azerbaijan has put forward another precondition.

The MFA responded to the questions of Zhoghovurd daily: "We announce that the Armenian side can consider the issue of the continuation of the Minsk process in the context of the comprehensive normalization of relations [with Azerbaijan] and, first of all, the conclusion of a peace treaty."

And to the question regarding the amendment of the [RA] constitution, they responded that the process of constitutional amendments is an internal matter of the Republic of Armenia.