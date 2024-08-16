President: Armenia attaches great importance to consistent development of multi-sectoral cooperation with India

President Vahagn Khachaturyan of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to President Droupadi Murmu of India on the latter’s Independence Day anniversary.
"Since independence, India has achieved impressive results in building a democratic state, ensuring continuous economic growth and modernization of science, making progress in various fields. I am confident that India's responsible role in the international arena at present will serve for the benefit of universal stability and balance.
Armenia attaches great importance to the consistent development of multi-sectoral cooperation with India.
I am full of hope that friendly relations between our countries, based on common values, mutual respect and trust, will further deepen and strengthen for the benefit of our peoples," reads the message of President Vahagn Khachaturyan.