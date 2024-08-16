Mass poisoning of prisoners reported in Georgia prison

Mass poisoning of prisoners was reported in a prison in Kutaisi, Georgia. This information was confirmed by the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia, reports Georgia Online.

"The complaints made on August 13 of this year among the convicts of Penitentiary No. 2 correspond to the symptoms of a possible enterovirus infection," said the statement of the Penitentiary Service.

To avoid complications, some prisoners were transferred to civilian clinics. Doctors say they are in stable and moderate condition.

These convicts will be returned to prison after receiving appropriate medical care and examination.

According to lawyer Sofa Bondarenko, around 200 people were poisoned. The doctors told the lawyers that in all cases, the cause of this poisoning was an intestinal infection.

"As far as I know, it was caused by food," said lawyer Dali Sulakvelidze in an interview with Mtavari.