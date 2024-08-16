CSTO indicates how it will respond to Ukraine army incursion into Russia's Kursk Region

The analytical service of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) operates around the clock and closely monitors the development of the situation in Russia's Kursk Region, the press service of this military alliance told NEWS.ru.

It is noted that the CSTO has pledged to carry out all the necessary procedures within the specified period in case of a request for military assistance from Russia.

"The transition of the military conflict to the CSTO zone of responsibility is a new phase of escalation [of tension]. Our analytical service operates around the clock. We are closely following the development of the situation and will act in accordance with the organization's charter. The [CSTO] Secretariat and relevant state bodies of the Russian Federation exchange information in working order. If necessary, the CSTO Secretariat will carry out, within the specified period, all the procedures provided for in such a case," said the press service of the CSTO.

Also, the CSTO reminded that the question of providing military aid can arise only in case of an official request from a member country. However, there has been no such request from Russia regarding the current situation in the Kursk Region.