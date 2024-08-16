News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
August 18
USD
388.12
EUR
426.7
RUB
4.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
August 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.12
EUR
426.7
RUB
4.37
Show news feed
Yerevan to host Eurasian Economic Forum on 30 September-1 October 
Yerevan to host Eurasian Economic Forum on 30 September-1 October 
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The Eurasian Economic Forum will be held in Yerevan on 30 September-1 October, BelTA has learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission, BelTA reports.

The Eurasian Economic Commission is the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The forum is timed to coincide with a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. It will sum up the results of the ten-year operation of the EAEU and the prospects and priorities of its development. 

"The purpose of the forum is to improve cooperation ties in Eurasia. It is expected to bring together large, medium and small businesses, state authorities of the countries of the union and also third countries, and the international organizations interested in developing cooperation with the EAEU," the Eurasian Economic Commission press service noted. 

The program includes more than 30 events, including a plenary session with the participation of the heads of government of the EAEU member states

During the discussions, experts from the member states and third countries will discuss new avenues for the strategic development of the EAEU. 

The organizing committee of the Eurasian Economic Forum 2024 on Thursday had an online meeting which was chaired by Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the EEC Council Mher Grigoryan. It was attended by members of the EEC Board, ministries and departments of the EAEU countries. 

The Eurasian Economic Forum is an annual business event of the EAEU. It is held alternately in one of the EAEU states that chairs the bodies of the union. In 2024, Armenia is the Eurasian Economic Union chairman.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan hosting ‘New Horizons of Cooperation between Armenia and EAEU with BRICS and SCO’ forum
Experts and entrepreneurs from ten countries are in attendance...
 EFSD: Armenia is one of Eurasian countries for which the maximum amount of funding has been approved
According to the report, entitled "Sovereign Funding in the Eurasian Region: First half of 2024," by the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development...
 Armenian Stock Exchange became one of the leaders in trading volumes among EAEU countries
Commodity exchanges also showed an increase in trading volumes...
 Solution of 2 problems can double, triple Armenia's trade with other EAEU countries, economist says
Hayk Farmanyan noted that in 2023, the country's trade increased by 47 percent…
 Russia deputy PM: Armenia's political vector is turning more towards the West
The arrival of extra-regional players in Armenia will have consequences, Alexei Overchuk stated…
 Iran government approves signing of free-trade law with Eurasian Economic Union
Armenia also is a member in the EAEU…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos