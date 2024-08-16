Yerevan to host Eurasian Economic Forum on 30 September-1 October 

The Eurasian Economic Forum will be held in Yerevan on 30 September-1 October, BelTA has learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission, BelTA reports.

The Eurasian Economic Commission is the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The forum is timed to coincide with a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. It will sum up the results of the ten-year operation of the EAEU and the prospects and priorities of its development.

"The purpose of the forum is to improve cooperation ties in Eurasia. It is expected to bring together large, medium and small businesses, state authorities of the countries of the union and also third countries, and the international organizations interested in developing cooperation with the EAEU," the Eurasian Economic Commission press service noted.

The program includes more than 30 events, including a plenary session with the participation of the heads of government of the EAEU member states

During the discussions, experts from the member states and third countries will discuss new avenues for the strategic development of the EAEU.

The organizing committee of the Eurasian Economic Forum 2024 on Thursday had an online meeting which was chaired by Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the EEC Council Mher Grigoryan. It was attended by members of the EEC Board, ministries and departments of the EAEU countries.

The Eurasian Economic Forum is an annual business event of the EAEU. It is held alternately in one of the EAEU states that chairs the bodies of the union. In 2024, Armenia is the Eurasian Economic Union chairman.