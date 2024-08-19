News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 20
USD
388.16
EUR
428.37
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.16
EUR
428.37
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Azerbaijani ambassador announces Russia’s wish to open consulate general in Karabakh but then blames TASS
Azerbaijani ambassador announces Russia’s wish to open consulate general in Karabakh but then blames TASS
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

In an interview with the Russian TASS news agency, the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia, Polad Bulbuloglu, said that Russia expressed its desire to open a general consulate in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The head of the [Russian] Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs, Grigory Karasin, had said earlier that preparations for the opening of the Russian consulate general in [Nagorno-Karabakh capital] Khankendi [i.e. Stepanakert] will begin soon. Is there a decision as to when the Russian consulate general will be opened in Karabakh?" TASS had asked Bulbuloglu.

"The Russian Federation has expressed its desire to open a consulate [in Nagorno-Karabakh] because we [i.e. Azerbaijan] have two consulates in Russia: in Yekaterinburg and Saint Petersburg. Considering the size of Russia and the number of Azerbaijanis in your country, it is natural. But in Azerbaijan, the field of work of consulates is more limited. But even so, the work is going in that direction, options are being offered. That matter is under discussion," Bulbuloglu had responded, TASS reports.

Later, however, the Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia stated in an interview with the Azerbaijani Haqqin.az news agency that TASS had "distorted" his words in the context of the opening of a Russian consulate general in Azerbaijan.

"I did not say that a Russian consulate general may appear in Karabakh. I said that this matter is under discussion," Bulbuloglu said.

But the difference between the words "may appear" and "is under discussion" remains a strict secret.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin: Azerbaijan aims to settle situation regarding Karabakh
"I know that Azerbaijan aims to complete all the procedures,” the Russian president said during his talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart…
 Relatives of Armenian missing persons, detainees in Azerbaijan stage protest outside UN office
They demand the return of their relatives, stating that they do not believe in the DNA test results…
 Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan has destroyed Mokhrenes village of Karabakh
"The cultural genocide in Artsakh by Azerbaijan continues with the silent complicity of the international community," Gegham Stepanyan added...
 Russia MFA on Armenian refugees from Karabakh, Azerbaijan. Phased solution planned for most complicated problems
“Russia consistently advocates for the establishment of a strong, stable peace between Baku and Yerevan,” stated Andrey Nastasin, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian foreign ministry…
 Philippe Raffi Kalfayan: Return of Armenian prisoners held in Baku is matter of national dignity
“I do have three remarks on the statement presenting the question,” said the PhD in International Law, Associate-Researcher at Paris Pantheon-Assas University, Legal Counsel to Governments…
 Campaign FAQ  Free The Armenian Hostages and Political Prisoners
Spread the word by talking to friends and family about the cause...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos