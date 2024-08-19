1 dead, 7 injured in shootout in Baltimore, USA

A man was killed and seven people were hospitalized with injuries in a shootout in Baltimore, Maryland, USA on Sunday night, police said, NBC News reports.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley described the deceased as a 36-year-old man.

The injured were six other men and a woman ages 22 to 45, he said.

Some victims were in critical condition, Worley said, and some had been stabilized.

The violence was reported just after 8pm at a gathering in the 1300 block of Spring Street, Worley said. "At some point it looks like multiple people opened fire," he said.

He said that investigators recovered multiple guns and that the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting with the investigation.