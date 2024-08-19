Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan spreads disinformation

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan spreads disinformation, noted the MoD of Armenia.

The statement disseminated by the MoD of Azerbaijan alleging that on August 18 at around 11:50pm units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern part of the border does not correspond to reality, noted the MoD off Armenia.

It should be noted that the office of the PM of Armenia has proposed the establishment of a joint Armenia-Azerbaijan mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations and/or related cases.