Zelenskyy: Ukraine is creating buffer zone in Kursk Region

Now the main task of all defense operations of Ukraine is to destroy Russian potential, war potential as much as possible, and to deliver a maximum counterattack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, 24tv.ua reports.
"Particularly, this is the creation of a buffer zone in the Kursk Region [of Russia]. Everything that harms the Russian army, the Russian state, their defense industry and economy, all this helps us [i.e. Ukraine] to prevent the expansion of the war and bring its fair end closer," added the president of Ukraine.