Tuesday
August 20
USD
388.16
EUR
428.37
RUB
4.34
USD
388.16
EUR
428.37
RUB
4.34
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is creating buffer zone in Kursk Region
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is creating buffer zone in Kursk Region
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Now the main task of all defense operations of Ukraine is to destroy Russian potential, war potential as much as possible, and to deliver a maximum counterattack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated, 24tv.ua reports.

"Particularly, this is the creation of a buffer zone in the Kursk Region [of Russia]. Everything that harms the Russian army, the Russian state, their defense industry and economy, all this helps us [i.e. Ukraine] to prevent the expansion of the war and bring its fair end closer," added the president of Ukraine.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
