Boeing suspends testing of new 777X plane due to engine, wing defects

The launch of Boeing’s long-delayed 777X aircraft has encountered another problem, forcing the company to pause testing and dealing yet another blow to Boeing’s reputation for quality, CNN reports.
Boeing discovered problems in a structural component between the engine and the plane’s wings in a test flight.
Boeing said in a statement that it “identified a component that did not perform as designed.”
The 777X was supposed to enter service in 2020. Boeing had expected to have delivered several hundred of the planes by now. But it has been plagued by delays and cost overruns.