AraratBank cardholders to start the academic year with nice gifts
AraratBank cardholders to start the academic year with nice gifts
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

AraratBank announces the launch of the campaign under the slogan "Back to School with AraratBank" to help the Bank's cardholders prepare for the new academic year and offer an opportunity to win nice prizes.

All ArCa, Visa and MasterCard cardholders of AraratBank are welcome to participate in the campaign, which will run until August 31.

To join the campaign, all you need to do is to make a non-cash purchase of at least AMD 3,000 in bookstores or stationery shops in Armenia.

10 lucky winners selected randomly will each receive two tickets to Yerevan Park.

"With this campaign, we intend to make the preparations for the new academic year a pleasant experience for AraratBank cardholders. We also encourage cashless payments and at the same time give our cardholders an opportunity to enjoy the warm early autumn weather at Yerevan Park, making the start of the academic year more memorable," said Irina Fljyan, Head of the Marketing Division at AraratBank.

For the campaign results, follow the updates on AraratBank's website and social media pages.

 
Հայերեն
