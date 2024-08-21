News
Wednesday
August 21
News
7 killed in China coal mine accident
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Seven people died in a coal mine accident in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday, local emergency management authorities said, reports Xinhua news agency.

At approximately 10am local time, a total of eight workers were trapped during an air shaft sealing operation in the coal mine in the Wutongqiao District of the city of Leshan in Sichuan.

Search and rescue efforts had confirmed the deaths of seven people as of 2pm.

Search and rescue operations continue with one person still missing.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.
