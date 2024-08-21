Russia says it has exclusive allied relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan

During the state visit of the head of the Russian state to Azerbaijan, the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan discussed in detail the topic of reconciliation between Baku and Yerevan. Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), stated this during Wednesday’s weekly press briefing.

"They thoroughly addressed that matter.

All our [i.e. Russia’s] efforts in this path are in line with the spirit of exclusive allied relations with both Baku and Yerevan, based on the deep historical and cultural ties between our peoples and the joint aspiration to build a stable security system in the region.

Regarding the possible escalation of tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, we regularly call on Yerevan and Baku to exercise restraint and avoid any actions that worsen the situation. It is indispensable to resolve all disputed issues solely peacefully.

The conclusion of the peace treaty is the most important condition for the restoration of peace and stability between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as in the entire South Caucasus region.

Our country has declared at all levels that it is interested that it happens as soon as possible. We have done everything for it.

The Russian President himself has confirmed the intention to continue the assistance to the Armenian and Azerbaijani partners. In addition, he has stated that he intends to contact the prime minister of Armenia after his visit to Azerbaijan, with the intention of continuing the dialogue on the topic of settlement.

As before, we are ready to help the parties at the highest level in all directions of the multiplex of trilateral agreements.

In addition to the peace treaty, the above-mentioned package of agreements also covers issues of border delimitation, border demarcation, unblocking of [regional] transport communications, and development of contacts through civil society.

We welcome the efforts made by our neighbors, particularly Kazakhstan, in this direction," added Zakharova.