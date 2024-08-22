17 dead in India pharmaceutical factory explosion

India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh wrapped up rescue efforts on Thursday at a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where an explosion the previous day killed 17 people and injured nearly 40, a senior state official said, Reuters reports.
The state's worst such incident in recent years, Wednesday's blast took place at the 40-acre (16-hectare) unit of privately held Escientia Advanced Sciences in the Anakapalli district.
Government officials said they suspected an explosion in the chemical reactor.
The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered an investigation into the incident.