Passenger causes panic by leaving plane through emergency exit

A passenger was arrested at an Australian airport after he left a stationary airliner through an emergency exit, walked along a wing and then climbed down a jet engine to the tarmac, officials said, PA News Agency reports.
Jetstar Flight JQ507 arrived at Melbourne Airport from Sydney on Thursday and had parked at a terminal gate when the man left the plane by the right-side exit.
Passenger Audrey Varghese said passengers screamed and shrieked as the man began “erratic” behavior shortly before he opened the hatch.
Australian Federal Police officers had been alerted by Jetstar staff and said they had arrested the man for “alleged aggressive behaviour and breaching aircraft safety protocols.”
He was assessed by paramedics and taken to a hospital where he remains, the police statement said.
Police were continuing to investigate with charges likely at a later date.