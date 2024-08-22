Putin holds consultation on situation at Russia regions bordering Ukraine

First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov and regional leaders are participating in a consultation on the situation in the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk Regions, which is being held by President Vladimir Putin, reports RIA Novosti.

"I have gathered you to discuss the situation in the border regions of Russia. We have government leaders, including Denis Valentinovich Manturov, whom I asked to personally deal with all issues of the socioeconomic nature of these territories, and the regional leaders—these are the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk Regions," Putin said at the beginning of the consultation.

During the meeting, the Russian president approved the proposal of automatically paying 15,000 rubles (approx. US$164) to each of the families of the casualties in the Kursk Region.

In turn, Manturov said that 115 thousand people were evacuated from the territories of Russia bordering Ukraine.