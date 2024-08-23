News
Gunmen armed with rocket-propelled grenades kill at least 11 police officers in Pakistan
Gunmen armed with rocket-propelled grenades ambushed a police convoy in eastern Punjab province of Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least 11 officers and wounding seven others, authorities said, AP reports.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the Rahim Yar Khan district.

The aforesaid officers were ambushed while on patrol in a deserted area in search of robbers who operate in the region.

Punjabi police said the gunmen were likely robbers and not militants.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital.
