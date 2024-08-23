News
WAFA: Israel releases more than 40 Palestinian prisoners who served their sentence
WAFA: Israel releases more than 40 Palestinian prisoners who served their sentence
Region:Middle East
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Israeli authorities have released more than 40 Palestinian prisoners who had served their sentences, reports the Palestinian WAFA News Agency.

The Palestinian Prisoner's Society reported, however, that some of those released suffer from skin diseases, particularly those released from the Naqab Prison.

“Naqab Prison has been notorious for its involvement in torture, as evidenced by numerous testimonies documented by several rights organizations,” Wafa added. 

Many were transferred to hospitals immediately after their release.
Gor Tsarukyan: Armenia citizen's health had deteriorated sharply after climbing, descending Mount Ararat (VIDEO)
It became possible to carry out the airlift of the Armenian national to Armenia from Turkey in almost one day, said the director of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia…
 India, Bangladesh floods’ death toll reaches 30
Officials and media reports said Friday, AP reports...
 Armenian national who fell ill in Turkey is airlifted to Armenia
With the collaboration of the two sides...
 6 killed, including 4 kids, in Serbia house fire
The interior minister said in a statement that initial findings suggest the cause could have been a charging electric scooter...
 Plane with 9 people on board crashes in Thailand
The small aircraft had departed from capital Bangkok’s main international airport at 2:46pm local time…
 Body of UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch retrieved from Sicily yacht wreckage
But Lynch’s daughter, Hannah, remains unaccounted for…
