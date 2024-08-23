WAFA: Israel releases more than 40 Palestinian prisoners who served their sentence

The Israeli authorities have released more than 40 Palestinian prisoners who had served their sentences, reports the Palestinian WAFA News Agency.
The Palestinian Prisoner's Society reported, however, that some of those released suffer from skin diseases, particularly those released from the Naqab Prison.
“Naqab Prison has been notorious for its involvement in torture, as evidenced by numerous testimonies documented by several rights organizations,” Wafa added.
Many were transferred to hospitals immediately after their release.