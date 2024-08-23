News
6 killed, including 4 kids, in Serbia house fire
6 killed, including 4 kids, in Serbia house fire
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A house fire in a northern Serbian city early Friday killed six people, including four children, police said, reports Euronews.

The fire erupted around 3am in Novi Sad, some 90 kilometers north of the capital Belgrade, Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said.

Dacic said in a statement that initial findings suggest the cause could have been a charging electric scooter.

The children were between two and seven years old, Dacic said. 

An emergency doctor told state television channel RTS that all the victims were already dead when the medical team had reached the scene.
Հայերեն and Русский
