Putin confirms to Armenia's Pashinyan Russia's willingness to assist in development of peace treaty, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin press service reports.
Discussions continued on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, including taking into account Putin's talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his state visit to Baku.
"The willingness of the Russian side to continue providing assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan in the development of a peace treaty, promoting the process of delimitation and demarcation of borders, as well as unblocking [regional] transport and logistics connections," the Kremlin statement adds.
During the exchange of views on the bilateral agenda, the positive dynamics of trade and economic interaction between Armenia and Russia was especially noted.
An agreement was reached to continue contacts.