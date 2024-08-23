Around 100,000 households are making use of Team's Internet;  2nd quarter indicators

Adhering to the policy of transparency and accountability, it has adopted, "Telecom Armenia" OJSC (trademark: Team Telecom Armenia) presents the technical, economic and financial indicators of mobile and fixed communication for the 2nd quarter of 2024. The company records significant growth in the number of subscribers and income.

Mobile communication

In the 2nd quarter of 2024, the company generated a revenue of 4.89 billion AMD from mobile communication, which is 5.5% or 256.6 million AMD more in contrast to the 1st quarter of the current year and surpasses the indicator of the 2nd quarter of 2023 by 5.0% or 234.3 million AMD.

Mobile communication subscribers reached 1,051,679 by the second quarter of 2024.

Compared to the 1st quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.5% or 15,391 subscribers was recorded, and compared to the 2nd quarter of 2024, the number of subscribers increased by 8.9% or 85,553 subscribers.

The number of subscribers using mobile Internet recorded a steady rise. In the second quarter of 2024, it constituted 761,137, higher than the indicators of the previous quarter and third quarter of 2023 by 3.3% and 13.4%, respectively.

In the 2nd quarter of 2024, 2.54 billion AMD of revenue was received from mobile Internet services, exceeding the previous quarter by 13% or 292.4 million AMD, and compared to the 2nd quarter of 2023, the growth was 11.5% or 262.8 million AMD.

As of the 2nd quarter of 2024, the company accounts for 25.9% of the subscribers of the mobile communication market in Armenia.

Fixed communication

In the 2nd quarter of 2024, “Telecom Armenia” earned 3.93 billion AMD from fixed-line services, which exceeds the index of the same period of the previous year by 5.2% or 194.4 million AMD.

The number of connected Internet subscribers as of the 2nd quarter of 2024 is 96.9 thousand, as compared to the 2nd quarter of 2023, a rise of 4.3% or by 3,964 subscribers was noted.

As a result of the 2nd quarter of 2024, "Telecom Armenia" has 32.3% of the subscribers of the fixed Internet market.

"Our strategic project - the construction of a high-speed optical fiber network with a bandwidth of 25 Gb/s, shows positive results. Thousands of subscribers are reconnecting to our new fixed internet network, and there has been a consistent increase in the number of new subscribers. The level of satisfaction with this network is very high and we expect this demand to increase in the future. This network will also become the basis for launching the most advanced mobile services throughout Armenia, guaranteeing stable revenue growth," adds Hayk Yesayan, CEO of Team Telecom Armenia.