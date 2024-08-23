News
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign treaty on allied relations
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A treaty on allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has been signed, APA reports. The document was signed Friday in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, within the framework of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to Uzbekistan.

"Today, the region of Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Caspian Sea is turning into one geopolitical region, and positive processes in our regions largely depend on the effective cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan," Aliyev said after the talks with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
