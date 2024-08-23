Iran FM: We support Armenia’s territorial integrity

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, held a telephone conversation on Friday, reports Tasnim News Agency. Mirzoyan hailed the friendly relations between Yerevan and Tehran, and voiced his country’s determination to broaden relations with Iran.

Also, he appreciated Iran’s stances in support of Armenia’s territorial integrity and on the regional developments. For his part, Araghchi lauded the growing relations between the two neighbors and expressed Iran’s readiness to expand ties with Armenia.

Also, he reaffirmed Iran’s support for the territorial integrity of the regional countries, including Armenia, and highlighted Tehran’s opposition to any change in the international boundaries.

Araghchi further voiced support for the peace negotiations between Armenia and its neighbors, expressing Iran’s readiness to back sustainable peace across the region. The two FMs agreed to maintain contacts and consultations between the two countries.