Snipers render 4 prisoners ineffective in Russia's Volgograd Region, hostages freed
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

It was reported Friday that the inmates of Prison No. 19 of Russia's Volgograd Region had taken hostages, there were injured people, and work was being carried out to free them.

Snipers of the Russian Guard have rendered ineffective four prisoners who had taken the employees of the prison hostage, and the hostages have been freed, reports RIA Novosti.

The governor of Volgograd Region, Andrey Bocharov, said the four injured employees of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service were hospitalized. According to preliminary data, one person was killed during the hostage situation in this prison.
