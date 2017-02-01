News
Ukraine accuses Russia of shooting down military plane
20:50, 01.02.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

On Wednesday, unknown assailants opened fire on the Ukrainian AN-26 reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea, reports Dumskaya website, referring to the navy headquarters.

"The fire was open from the tower seized by Russia. In addition, the plane was accompanied by missile detection radar system. The aircraft got damaged, but the crew was not injured. There is a small anti-submarine ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet not far from the tower. The area over which the flights were carried out, belongs to Ukraine. AN-26 was not armored, "the statement reads.

