Friday
April 07
Ankara banns 100 citizens of Netherlands who have Turkish origin to leave Turkey
22:23, 06.04.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

Ankara banns 100 citizens of Netherlands who have Turkish origin to leave Turkey, reports BBC. "There are various reasons for this ban but apparently some of them have links with Fethullah Gulen movement," the Dutch foreign ministry representative refers to NOS television.

Netherlands Foreign Ministry has expressed its readiness to help all its citizens who would apply for an assistance. According to the authorities, Turkish nationalities who live in other European countries also face the same issues. 

Turkey has suspended diplomatic contacts with the Netherlands in March, because of the diplomatic conflict between the two countries. Relations between the countries have deteriorated, after the Turkish authorities had not been allowed to have a speech in Rotherham before the Turks living in that city.

