News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Ukraine province MPs call to honor Armenian Genocide victims
17:53, 14.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Zaporizhia Oblast (province) Council decided to petition to the Verkhovna Rada (Supreme Council; parliament) of Ukraine, with a request for declaring April 24 as commemoration day of the victims of the tragedy of the Armenian people.

As a result of voting, it was decided to petition to the Verkhovna Rada MPs in connection with honoring the remembrance day of the Armenian Genocide victims, forward this petition to the Rada, and publish it in Zaporizka Pravda newspaper, AnalitikaUA.net reported citing the Union of Armenians of Ukraine in Zaporizhia Oblast.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Samantha Power joins #KeepThePromise campaign
The Promise is a movie about the Armenian Genocide…
 Square in Marseille to be named after Soghomon Tehlirian
The ceremony will be held on April 21…
 Georgia Armenians ask country officials to start official discussion of Armenian Genocide recognition
They have petitioned to the country’s parliament, president, and prime minister…
 Canadian MP calls to end cycle of Armenian Genocide denial
“We must commit ourselves to the obligations that our humanity demands, ensuring genocide is ended…
 Cher explains why UK and US do not recognize Armenian Genocide
“We’re small. Armenia is landlocked…
 Orange County declares April 24 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
Not only were Armenians massacred within their historic homeland but their lands and property were stolen…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news