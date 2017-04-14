Ukraine province MPs call to honor Armenian Genocide victims

The Zaporizhia Oblast (province) Council decided to petition to the Verkhovna Rada (Supreme Council; parliament) of Ukraine, with a request for declaring April 24 as commemoration day of the victims of the tragedy of the Armenian people.
As a result of voting, it was decided to petition to the Verkhovna Rada MPs in connection with honoring the remembrance day of the Armenian Genocide victims, forward this petition to the Rada, and publish it in Zaporizka Pravda newspaper, AnalitikaUA.net reported citing the Union of Armenians of Ukraine in Zaporizhia Oblast.