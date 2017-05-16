Ukraine bans St. George Ribbon

The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday approved the bill on banning the manufacturing and propaganda of St. George Ribbon.
238 national deputies voted for the adoption of the document, Ukrainskaya Pravda reports. The new law stipulates punishment for the public use, demonstration or wearing of St. George Ribbon in a form of a fine in the amount of 850-2550 hryvnya or an administrative arrest for up to 15 days with the confiscation of the ribbon. The same sanctions are stipulated for the repeated violation of the law but in that case the fine may already amount to 5010 hryvnya.
However, the provisions of the new article of the Administrative Offences Code do not extend to the cases of using the St. George Ribbon in the documents of state authorities issued before 1991; the museum expositions on the original colors, state awards, which were handed before 1991 and during 1991-2015 on the occasion of the WWII anniversary, and tomb groups.
Nearly 10 years ago, St. George Ribbon was a public campaign in Russia, which was dedicated to the Victory Day, following which it turned into the symbol of the holiday, NEWSru.com reports.