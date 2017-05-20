News
Saturday
May 20
News
Armenia president congratulates Rouhani
16:44, 20.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to the Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani on re-election.

The message, in particular, noted that the Armenian President was sure that during Rouhani’s presidency,  friendly and neighboring Iran will continue a way of development, making the important and significant contribution to the establishment of the regional peace and stability.

“I am hopeful that through our joint efforts, the traditionally warm and friendly Armenian-Iranian relations will continue to develop and strengthen in all areas, registering a qualitatively new level of cooperation between our peoples. 

I wish you excellent health, success in all your undertakings, and I wish lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Iran,” reads the congratulatory message of the President of Armenia. .

