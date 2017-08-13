Italian man tries to weigh hashish on supermarket scales

The Italian police on Sunday arrested a 23-year old resident of Ostia city after the latter came to a supermarket with 1000 gram bar of hashish, Lenta reports, citing La Repubblica.
The Carrefour workers called the police upon seeing the young man take out the drugs and weigh it in vegetable scales without any embarrassment. After the detention, the man noted that he had dug up the hashish in the park, and having no scales at home he decided to make use of the public ones.
The law enforcement officers said that the bar would be enough for 600 doses, the estimated cost of the drug being nearly 1.000 euro.