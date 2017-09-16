News
Saturday
September 16
Newsfeed
News
Mourning declared due to fire at Ukraine children’s camp
14:15, 16.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The authorities of Odessa Oblast (province) of Ukraine have declared mourning in memory of the children who lost their lives in the fire that broke out at a children’s camp.

Governor Maksym Stepanov of Odessa informed about the aforementioned on his Facebook page.

“Tragedy. I find no words [to say] from rage and pain. It’s mourning in Odessa Oblast,” Stepanov wrote.

The fire in this children’s camp broke out at night. According to the latest information, three children died in the fire. The bodies of two of them were found, and search is still in progress for the third body.

A criminal case has opened into this incident.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
