Armenia President attends official opening of modernized checkpoint on Georgia border (PHOTOS)
19:27, 01.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia on Sunday paid a working visit to Shirak Province, where he attended the official opening of the modernized Bavra checkpoint on the border with Georgia.

With the operation of this checkpoint, the project of renovating Armenia’s northern customs gates has been completed.

The Bavra checkpoint has been modernized with financial support by the European Union (EU) and the European Investment Bank, and by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Renovation at this reopened checkpoint had started in 2013, and it now has a helipad, too.

Representatives of international organizations and diplomatic corps as well as Dimitry Kumsishvili, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Georgia, also were on hand at the official opening of the modernized Bavra checkpoint.

Subsequently, the President Sargsyan toured this border checkpoint.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
