Congressman: Being in Russia’s neighborhood, it is not easy for Armenia to remain friend of US

The United States is Armenia’s friend, and it has continuously supported the newly independent Armenian republic over the course of the past quarter-century.

Grigor Hovhannissian, Ambassador of Armenia to the US, stated about the aforementioned at an evening event at the US Congress, and which was devoted to Armenian-American friendship, reported the Voice of America Armenian Service. Hovhannissian added that there is extensive cooperation between the two countries.

Bridget Brink, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State, for her part, stressed Armenia’s contribution to ensuring international security

Andrew Schofer, new US Co-Chair of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, also was in attendance to this event.

And Congressman Eliot Engel told the Voice of America Armenian Service that Armenia is a friend of the US. But he added that being in the neighborhood of Russia, it is not easy for Armenia to remain a friend of the US.