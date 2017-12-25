News
Guatemala to move embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales has informed on his Twitter account that his country’s embassy in Israel will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to TASS news agency of Russia.

“Dear people of Guatemala, today [Sunday] I have talked with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu,” wrote Morales. “One of the most important topics was the return of Guatemala’s embassy to Jerusalem.

“For this reason I am informing you that I have given instructions to the foreign ministry that it start the necessary respective coordination to make this happen.” 

On December 6, US President Donald Trump stated that he recognizes Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel, and said the US Department of State has been ordered to start transferring the US embassy in Israel, from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But this decision has brought about worldwide reaction.

And on December 21, the UN General Assembly voted 128-9 with 35 abstentions in favor of a nonbinding resolution declaring Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void.” Armenia also voted for the resolution, whereas the nine countries that voted against it include Guatemala.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
