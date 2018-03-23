US President Donald Trump has suspended tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the US key trade partners, AFP said referring to White House administration report.
The tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the following countries are suspended until May 1, 2018," the statement said, listing Australian, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, South Korea and EU member countries.
According to the statement, the administration will closely monitor imports of steel and aluminium from exempted countries.
As reported earlier, US President Donald Trump announced its decision to impose customs tariffs on steel and aluminum imports- 25 percent and 10 percent respectively on March 8, while previously excluding Canada, Mexico and Australia.