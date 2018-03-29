YEREVAN. – Turkey is still far from European values, Greek Defense Minister said in Yerevan.
Greece wants to see Turkey closer to European values, Panagiotis Kammenos said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Vigen Sargsyan.
“But I'm afraid that given Erdogan's statements and Turkish authorities’ decisions, Ankara is looking into the past and intends to create the Ottoman Empire. This is moving Turkey further away from European values,” the minister said.
The minister called on Turkey to remember that previous similar imperialist attempts yielded poor results.