The UK Prime Minister Theresa May has summoned ministers to an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss possible UK’s response to the chemical attack on Syria, BBC reported.
According to the source, the ministers are expected to back Theresa May’s decision to join military action.
The UK Prime Minister is reportedly ready to take actions against the Assad regime without the prior Parliament consent.
Theresa May seemed to have made up her mind over military actions in Syria and it is "a question of when, not if" there will be military action, said BBC political correspondent Iain Watson.
According to Daily Mail, the British military leadership was ordered to launch the Tomahawk missiles into Syria.
“Despite fears of a military confrontation with Russia, no preparations are being made to recall MPs from their Easter recess. It is understood No 10 believes it can launch a one-off, punitive strike without consulting Parliament,” the source said.