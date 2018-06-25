Istanbul Armenian MP Markar Esayan from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was again nominated by his party in Istanbul, and he once again won a seat in Sunday’s parliamentary election in Turkey.

According to preliminary results, AKP garnered 45 percent of the votes in Istanbul’s 2nd election district, as a result of which Esayan was reelected into the legislature, reported Sözcü newspaper of the country.

Separately, incumbent President—and AKP Chairman—Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was reelected in first round in Sunday’s presidential election in Turkey.

As a result of the parliamentary election, however, AKP lost its majority in the legislature.