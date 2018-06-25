YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the criminal case which the Special Investigation Service (SIS) is investigating in connection with National Assembly “Republican Party of Armenia” Faction MP and Yerkrapah (Defender of the Land) Volunteer Union (YVU) Board ex-Chairman, General Manvel Grigoryan, his son, Karen Grigoryan—who recently resigned from his office as Mayor of Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) city—has been included in this criminal case, as a defendant.

The SIS informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that charges have been brought against Karen Grigoryan that he, together with his father and several other persons, had appropriated large amount of property that was entrusted to them.

A signature bond to not leave the country was chosen as preventive measure for Karen Grigoryan.

The investigation is still in progress.

After the searches by the National Security Service (NSS), Manvel Grigoryan was detained on June 16, on suspicion of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition. Subsequently, he became a suspect in embezzlement too.

Later, the NSS disseminated footage in which large quantities of weapons and ammunition, a luxury car collection, as well as a military ambulance, food, clothing, and several other items that were intended for the army as assistance were discovered at Grigoryan’s mansion in Armenia and in several other places belonging to him.

On June 19, Manvel Grigoryan was stripped of his parliamentary immunity and was arrested for two months. He now faces criminal charges on counts of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition, and embezzlement.