Arsene Tchakarian dies aged 101

Arsene Tchakarian, the last member of Missak Manouchian’s group, who fought the Nazis during the occupation of France, died at the age of 101, MSN reported.

He died on Saturday at the Paul-Brousse Hospital iin Villejuif, South Paris, France.

Arsene Tchakarian was a member of Resistance fighters’s group, 22 of whom were captured and executed in February 1944 in Fort Mont-Valérien

According to the source, Tchakarian held hundreds meetings in school, advised military and civilians, spoke on television and radio and, of course, celebrations.