Former Armenian PM’s brother to remain in custody for 2 months

YEREVAN. – The Brother of former Armenian PM Hovik Abrahamyan will remain in custody for two months.
The court upheld the petition of Armenia’s special investigative service on Saturday. Henrikh Abrahamyan is charged with illegal possession of weapons
Earlier it was reported that Armenia’s National Security Service searched the factory formally owned by Hambik Gevorgyan but belonging to former PM’s brother Henrikh Abrahamyan where weapons and ammunition, including three machine guns, seven assault rifles, two sniper rifles (SVD), three rifles, two pistols and a lot of cartridges were found. Gevorgyan and Abrahamyan are charged.