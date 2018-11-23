News
Co-founder of National Instruments James Truchard to get Armenia’s Global IT Award
Co-founder of National Instruments James Truchard to get Armenia’s Global IT Award
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – Co-founder of National Instruments James Truchard will get Armenia’s Global IT Award 2018, Synopsis Armenia CEO Hovik Musayelyan told reporters on Friday.

The award is handed over to the prominent IT figures for outstanding contribution to IT development.

“This award differs from many others because it is an annual award,” Musaelyan noted, adding that it has a great significance for the image of the Armenian IT sector.

Another participant of the press conference VivaCell MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said they are ready to support such events in Armenia.

“Drawing attention to Armenia’s IT sector has to be of primary importance and to be beyond narrow interests, as it is the future of our country,” Yirikian said.

Among the Global IT Award laureates are Apple Computers founder Steve Wozniak, one of the designers of Intel 4004 microprocessor Federico Faggin, former CEO of the Hitachi Tsugio Makimoto and others.
 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
