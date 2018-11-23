News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 23
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Russia, Armenia sign deal on joint investigation of aviation accidents
Russia, Armenia sign deal on joint investigation of aviation accidents
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia and Armenia signed an agreement on the establishment of an International Bureau for the investigation of aviation accidents and serious incidents, TASS reported.

The document was signed by Russian Minister of Transport Evgeny Ditrikh and Hakob Arshakyan, Armenian acting Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies.

According to Evgeny Ditrikh, the new bureau will gradually take over some powers of the International Aviation Committee (IAC).

According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Transport, Kazakhstan may join the bureau by the end of the year.

The headquarters will be located in Moscow. The budget will be formed from contributions of the parties, while the main function of the bureau is an investigation into the circumstances of accidents.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Stratfor: US hopes to exploit tensions by driving wedge between Armenia and Russia
Armenia has traditionally been one of the closest and most loyal allies of Russia...
 Armenia analyst: Anti-Russian slogans are impermissible in forthcoming elections
It is indispensable to continue the course which Armenia follows for more than 25 years…
 Mnatsakanyan: I really appreciate our relationship, mutual understanding
there is a rich agenda between Yerevan and Moscow both in a bilateral and multilateral format...
 Armenia acting PM holds phone talks with Vladimir Putin
The sides discussed cooperation in the framework of Eurasian integration associations…
 Tonoyan: Russian armed forces and border guards play important role in ensuring security of Armenia
He stressed the importance of the presence of Russian border guards...
 Newspaper: Why wasn't new CSTO Secretary General elected?
sia, which has a decisive role, has not voiced a clear position yet...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news