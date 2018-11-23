Russia, Armenia sign deal on joint investigation of aviation accidents

Russia and Armenia signed an agreement on the establishment of an International Bureau for the investigation of aviation accidents and serious incidents, TASS reported.

The document was signed by Russian Minister of Transport Evgeny Ditrikh and Hakob Arshakyan, Armenian acting Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies.

According to Evgeny Ditrikh, the new bureau will gradually take over some powers of the International Aviation Committee (IAC).

According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Transport, Kazakhstan may join the bureau by the end of the year.

The headquarters will be located in Moscow. The budget will be formed from contributions of the parties, while the main function of the bureau is an investigation into the circumstances of accidents.