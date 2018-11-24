Pashinyan: This was not a march, but a pilgrimage

YEREVAN. – The march which was held on Saturday in Yerevan was a procession of atonement, for our possible mistakes, acting PM Nikol Pashinyan said as the march ended at Republic Square.
Pashinyan said this was the longest march in Armenia’s history as they walked 37 kilometers during nine hours.
“We showed that our will is stronger than stone, and our souls will never give up. We enjoy the trust of people, we have the mandate, and we will lead Armenia to happiness with our people being in power,” he said.
Acting PM said the march is a sign of respect towards citizens who somehow got disappointed during the recent months.
“It was not simply a procession, but a pilgrimage through which we confirmed our commitment to the values of the velvet revolution. A non-violent, velvet economic revolution is commencing as a result of which Armenia will become a powerful industrial country with the developed IT, and the country of happy people,” he resumed.